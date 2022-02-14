USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on USAK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Truck from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in USA Truck by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in USA Truck by 246.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

