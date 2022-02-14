USDX Market Capitalization Hits $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009871 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.