V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.85 billion-$11.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.95 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of V.F. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.63.

VFC stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.87. The company had a trading volume of 481,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

