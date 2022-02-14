VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the January 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.30. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,360 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,601,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,415,000 after buying an additional 163,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,599,000 after buying an additional 613,622 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,985,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after buying an additional 277,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,238,000 after buying an additional 301,596 shares during the last quarter.

