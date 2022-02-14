VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the January 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.30. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $33.43.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.