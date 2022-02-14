Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,290,000 after buying an additional 143,103 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2,421.2% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 128,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 123,433 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,390.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 116,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $155.21 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $131.85 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.96.

