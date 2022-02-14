Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,664 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 312.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,023,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,485,000 after purchasing an additional 775,603 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 547.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 753,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,069,000 after purchasing an additional 636,798 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $69.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.51. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $80.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

