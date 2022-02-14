Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 51.5% in January

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the January 15th total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $137.17 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $156.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.27.
