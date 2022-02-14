Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.5% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 740,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,431,000 after buying an additional 165,504 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 432,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,942,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,091,000.

VTI traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.64. 44,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,072. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

