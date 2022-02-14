VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Shares Purchased by CHI Advisors LLC

CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. VectivBio makes up approximately 5.8% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VectivBio worth $20,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VECT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:VECT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,614. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68. VectivBio Holding AG has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $37.70.
About VectivBio
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
