Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE VEDL remained flat at $$16.50 on Monday. Vedanta has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vedanta by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

