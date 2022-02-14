Veeco Instruments (VECO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VECO opened at $27.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,055,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $2,087,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

