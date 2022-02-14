Veritable L.P. Has $209,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aravt Global LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 83.9% during the third quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 494.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.0% during the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $271.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.23 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

