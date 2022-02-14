Veritable L.P. Sells 207 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $89.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.49.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several research firms have commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

