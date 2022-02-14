Veritable L.P. Takes Position in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Freeline Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

FRLN stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

