Veritable L.P. Takes Position in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Freeline Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.
FRLN stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72.
Freeline Therapeutics Profile
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
