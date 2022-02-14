Verso Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.97 Million (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a market cap of $2.97 million and $110,100.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.35 or 0.06895533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,693.38 or 0.99952014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00049199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048915 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

