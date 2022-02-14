Viacoin Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $3,146.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00292753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013736 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000999 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

