Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Down 74.9% in January

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the January 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOET. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,693. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $33.31.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

