Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.29 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 406,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 248,441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 247,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,998,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

