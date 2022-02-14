Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.56.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Robert M. Tarola purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

