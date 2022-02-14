Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Up 6.5%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.90. 6,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 527,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVNT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

