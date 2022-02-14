Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.57.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. William Blair cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $10,056,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
VG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. 130,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,082,590. Vonage has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
