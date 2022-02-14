Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Nancy Ferrara Sells 21,480 Shares

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nancy Ferrara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voya Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average of $66.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.