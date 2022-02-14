Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

NYSE:FR opened at $58.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

