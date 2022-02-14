Voya Investment Management LLC Has $9.88 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,774,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $467.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.40 and a 200-day moving average of $495.51. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $557.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.96.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total value of $5,225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

