Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3,261.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

Shares of CVNA opened at $141.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.91 and its 200-day moving average is $271.47. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $130.25 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

