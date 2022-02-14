Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,925 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

OXY stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

