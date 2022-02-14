Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after buying an additional 483,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,343,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after buying an additional 163,153 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,454,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,709,000 after buying an additional 155,036 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.82.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $246.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.37. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.