Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 92.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 89.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 15.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $86.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

