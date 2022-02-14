Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 71,454 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,454 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Royal Gold worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.47.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $108.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.20. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

