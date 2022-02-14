Vulcan Materials (VMC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VMC opened at $187.00 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $157.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.49 and a 200-day moving average of $189.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

