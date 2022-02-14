W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Increased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.13% of W. P. Carey worth $17,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,276,000 after acquiring an additional 509,290 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,262,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after acquiring an additional 380,117 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 362,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2,069.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,136,000 after acquiring an additional 359,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

WPC stock remained flat at $$76.01 during midday trading on Monday. 3,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,724. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.54%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

