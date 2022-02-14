Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

NYSE WNC traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,438. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $826.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 29,850 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

