Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €177.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €177.00 ($203.45) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($181.61) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($185.06) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($188.51) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($166.67) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €161.73 ($185.89).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €127.80 ($146.90) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €135.37 and a 200-day moving average of €144.96. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €102.60 ($117.93) and a one year high of €174.75 ($200.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

