Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Update

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WACLY opened at $89.95 on Monday. Wacoal has a fifty-two week low of $89.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.38.
About Wacoal
