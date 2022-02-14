Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Update

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WACLY opened at $89.95 on Monday. Wacoal has a fifty-two week low of $89.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.38.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

