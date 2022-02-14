Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Cowen

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

WMT stock opened at $135.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $376.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $13,126,454.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

