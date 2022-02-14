Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given a $218.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.62.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a PE ratio of 137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.14. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after acquiring an additional 959,579 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

