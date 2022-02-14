Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.62.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $149.47 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.14. The company has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,573,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.