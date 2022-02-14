Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.13% of Waste Connections worth $43,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 39.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after acquiring an additional 684,880 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $69,565,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,446,000 after purchasing an additional 405,915 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

WCN stock opened at $120.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

