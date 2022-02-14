Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.
Waste Connections stock opened at C$153.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.05 billion and a PE ratio of 54.67. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$122.13 and a one year high of C$176.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$163.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$163.46.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WCN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$139.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
