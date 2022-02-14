Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

Waste Connections stock opened at C$153.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.05 billion and a PE ratio of 54.67. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$122.13 and a one year high of C$176.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$163.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$163.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$139.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Jon Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.44, for a total value of C$228,046.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,193,563.19.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

