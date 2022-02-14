Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $632.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce $632.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $629.60 million and the highest is $635.00 million. Waters posted sales of $608.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Waters stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.31. 2,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,079. Waters has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.54.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 634.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waters by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after buying an additional 239,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,407,000 after buying an additional 210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

