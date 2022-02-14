Waves Enterprise Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $672,851.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043823 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.68 or 0.06879632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,597.59 or 0.99893473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006247 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

