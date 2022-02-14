Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WSTG opened at $30.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.74. Wayside Technology Group has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $36.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

