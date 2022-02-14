Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Trading 6.7% Higher

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. 3,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 195,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weave Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weave Communications Inc will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

