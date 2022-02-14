WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.290-$4.330 EPS.

NYSE:WEC opened at $91.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average of $93.20. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.22.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

