Wedbush Comments on Shopify Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shopify in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

