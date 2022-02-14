Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $362.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $403.71.
Lithia Motors stock opened at $315.16 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.
In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
