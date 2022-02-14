Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
GLUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.40.
GLUE opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $45.56.
About Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
