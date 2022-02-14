Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) is CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s 2nd Largest Position

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. Welltower comprises about 3.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $43,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 272,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 22.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,772. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.65 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day moving average is $84.46.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.