Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.18. 1,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,824. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,044 shares of company stock valued at $314,130. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

