Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.18. 1,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,824. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.42.
In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,044 shares of company stock valued at $314,130. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
