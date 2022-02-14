WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Holdings Decreased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $46.46 on Monday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

